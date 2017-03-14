EmberClear, Kiewit receive the OK for a natural gas-fired power plant in Pennsylvania

EmberClear Corp. and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider Kiewit Corporation recently received the green light to begin construction on a natural gas-fueled generating station in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, reported Power Engineering.

The Birdsboro Power Station was approved last year by the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Production is slated for 2021.

The proposal is seeking an expansion of enterprise zone tax breaks near the site, though it’s only one step in the process, said John Kinnamon, vice president of the Midwest Region for EmberClear told the State Journal-Register.