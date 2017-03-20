CB&I awarded contract for hydrocracking unit for Afipsky oil refinery expansion project

CB&I announced it has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $460 million by NefteGazIndustriya through project developer China National Chemical Engineering Co., for the Afipsky Oil Refinery Expansion Project in Krasnodar, Russia.

The scope of work includes detailed engineering, procurement services, construction management services and commissioning services of multiple process units, including a 2.5 million ton per annum hydrocracker unit licensed by Chevron Lummus Global, a joint venture between CB&I and Chevron. CB&I previously announced awards for the technology license and FEED contract for multiple process units, as well as detailed engineering, procurement, fabrication and supply of a steam methane reformer for a large-scale hydrogen plant, hydrocracking heaters and Breech-Lock® exchangers.

"CB&I is pleased to extend our relationship with NefteGazIndustriya and appreciate their confidence in our integrated capabilities," said Philip K. Asherman, CB&I's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Afipsky refinery modernization is significant for NefteGazIndustriya and building this high-conversion unit will allow it to become one of the most modern and competitive refineries in Russia."