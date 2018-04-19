CB&I achieves modular milestones at LACC project in Louisiana

CB&I announced it has achieved three significant project milestones at its Lotte Chemical (LACC) Ethane Cracker Project in Lake Charles, Louisiana. CB&I successfully set the first three of the four major modules at the project and expects to set the final module later this month.

This is the first time that CB&I has modularized its patented SRT® ethylene heaters, which is a key component of the ethane cracker that will be used to produce approximately one million metric tons of ethylene annually. The successful modularization, delivery and installation of the modules also marks the first time this has been executed in the U.S. in terms of size and complexity.

“There has been an excellent collaboration by the entire CB&I team on the LACC project,” said Duncan Wigney, CB&I’s Executive Vice President of Engineering & Construction. “We have been able to execute multiple phases of the project, from technology licensing, to supplying storage and piping, to the EPC phase. These integrated, end-to-end solutions are what our customers look for to build the energy infrastructure of the future.”

The LACC project team has also achieved an impressive safety record. To date, CB&I has safely executed more than 4.5 million work hours without a lost time incident.

In December 2015, LACC, LLC, a joint venture between Lotte Chemical Corp. and Westlake Corp., selected CB&I for the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction phase of the project. For this project, CB&I also licensed its ethylene technology and performed front-end engineering design (FEED) services.

Tags

BIC Attends

BIC Recruiting Hot Jobs

Featured White Papers

Featured Video

From the Publisher