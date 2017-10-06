BIC Magazine's top 5 news articles this week

Every week, BIC Magazine will publish the top five articles as a recap for those that missed our top headlines for the week of October 2-6, 2017.

1. Total expects Port Arthur, Texas refinery output to return soon

Total SA expects production soon from its 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, which has been shut since an Aug. 30 power outage during Tropical Storm Harvey.

2. Meridian Energy Group making progress on N.D. refinery

Meridian Energy Group Inc. continues to make progress on its new Davis Refinery in North Dakota, which, when complete, will be one of the most modern, efficient and environmentally compliant refineries that has come along in more than 50 years.

3. Matrix Service Co.: Ingenuity and engagement at every level

Just a decade ago, the U.S. was expected to be a primary importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and -- except for peak shavers to support periods of short supply -- demand for small scale LNG facilities to support other high-horsepower applications was nearly non-existent.

4. French, Decatur team align for Ascend, culture, community

With over 22 years of experience in the chemicals and polymer industry and a black belt in Six Sigma, Site Director Stephen French is well-suited to serve as "mayor" of Ascend Performance Materials' Decatur, Alabama, facility.

5. Eddy current tube inspections find detects before they become disasters

It’s usually not until a power outage that most of us are reminded of how much we enjoy electricity, its simple ease of use, and the countless electronic devices it powers.