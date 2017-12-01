BIC Magazine's top 5 news articles this week

× Expand Top News 12-01-2017

Here are the top five industry headlines at BIC Magazine for the week of November 27-December 1, 2017.

1. Fire out at ExxonMobil's Beaumont refinery

A fire started at ExxonMobil Corporation’s Beaumont refinery at about 6 a.m., the company said in a statement, and onsite responders extinguished it. No injuries were reported.

2. Reactor arrives at LyondellBasell’s hyperzone polyethylene plant

LyondellBasell announced the arrival of its Hyperzone polyethylene plant’s multi-zone circulating reactor, a significant milestone in the project’s construction phase. The company broke ground on the plant in May, and start-up is planned for 2019.

3. BP to bring seven projects on line in 2017

The company will bring on more projects in 2017 than in the history of the company in terms of activity levels. To compare, in 2011, BP had 8 million work hours, and in 2017, it will log 88 million hours for projects under construction around the world.

4. Port Houston rebound essential to growing demand

Despite the ravages of Hurricane Harvey's 50-plus inches of rain that fell on the Texas Gulf Coast over Labor Day weekend, the Houston Ship Channel and Port Houston re-opened for business as early as Sept. 1.

5. AkzoNobel completes sulfur derivatives site in Alabama

Located in Alabama, the investment includes a 20,000 dry metric ton expansion for the production of sodium hydrosulfide, which the company supplies to customers in the paper, leather tanning, mining and specialty polymers segments.