BIC Magazine's top 5 news articles this week

× Expand November 13-17, 2017 Top News

1. DowDuPont cuts jobs, closes plants in Breen's plan for breakup

DowDuPont Inc. disappointed investors with its first earnings report after the world’s biggest chemical merger. The company set out a longer timeline for dividing the company into three, even as it cuts jobs and closes factories as part of a $3 billion savings plan.

2. Shell starts main construction on Pennsylvania petrochemicals complex

Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC (Shell) today announced the official start of the main construction phase of its major petrochemicals complex in Potter Township, Pennsylvania. This follows the successful completion of the site preparation and detailed design and engineering work.

3. OSHA top 10 adds new violation for 2017

OSHA has released the preliminary Top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety violations for fiscal year (FY) 2017. While the rankings for OSHA's Top 10 most cited violations vary little from year to year, violation No. 9, "Fall Protection -- Training Requirements (1926.503)," is new to the list this year.

4. Chevron Phillips Chemical celebrates start-up of U.S. Gulf Coast petrochemicals project at Old Ocean, Texas

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP celebrated the start-up of its world-scale polyethylene units in Old Ocean, Texas that will play a pivotal role in the company’s continuing dynamic growth strategy.

5. Tellurian signs agreements with Bechtel to deliver Driftwood LNG

Tellurian Inc. and Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals, Inc. have entered into four agreements totaling $15.2 billion for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of Driftwood LNG near Lake Charles, Louisiana.