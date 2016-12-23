Bear Paw receives environmental assessment approval

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited is pleased to advise that Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. has received its environmental assessment (EA) approval from Nova Scotia Environment for its natural gas pipeline.

“The environmental assessment approval is an important regulatory component that furthers our goal to be the leader in helping Nova Scotia realize the LNG opportunity that will benefit the province and community,” says Greg Vesey, LNGL’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. “Bear Paw’s pipeline is integral to the development of Bear Head LNG. We are putting all the elements in place to develop a successful LNG export facility on Cape Breton Island and the pipeline is a strategic and critical element.”

Bear Paw is proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km natural gas pipeline from Goldboro to the proposed Bear Head LNG liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia. The Goldboro to Point Tupper pipeline connects Bear Head LNG to the North American natural gas pipeline network.

The Minister’s decision follows a review of the information provided by Bear Paw‘s registration document and the information provided during the government and public review of the environmental assessment. The EA approval is subject to terms and conditions. “Bear Head LNG’s focus is to provide access to overseas markets for North America’s natural gas resources on competitive economics,” Vesey noted.

“Bear Head LNG is uniquely positioned to provide liquefaction services to Western Canadian, Northeast U.S., and offshore Nova Scotia resource owners desiring to sell natural gas to the global LNG market.”

Vesey further stated, “with initial permitting complete, a premium location providing shorter sailing times to major overseas markets, and through use of LNGL’s patented OSMR® technology, a mid-scale, scalable, efficient, and reliable technology that delivers the LNG industry’s lowest full cycle cost, Bear Head LNG has significant competitive advantages over competing projects.”

Expenditures for construction of the pipeline shall commence only after financial close of the Bear Head LNG project.