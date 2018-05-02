Arkema starts up expanded PVDF unit in Kentucky

Arkema has brought on stream the new Kynar PVDF (Polyvinylidene fluoride or polyvinylidene difluoride) capacities in its Calvert City plant in the United States. With this 20% increase in its U.S. production capacities, Arkema will further support its customers’ strong demand in the region.

Through this investment and following the successful start-up of a similar expansion at its Changshu, China plant in 2017, Arkema, which operates fluoropolymer production facilities on the three major continents – Europe, North America, and Asia, further consolidates its world-leading position in PVDF.

This new capacity, which has been brought online ahead of schedule, will enable the Group to support its customers’ growth in America, particularly in emerging applications such as water filtration and in traditional markets such as the chemical process industry and high-performance cables (automobile, fiber optics, oil industry).

This expansion also supports Arkema’s ambition to accelerate the development of its advanced materials, one of the key pillars of its future growth.