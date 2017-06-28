Amlon acquires majority stake in Aori

Amlon Environmental Services LLC (“Amlon”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a majority stake of Alpha Omega Recycling, Inc. (“AORI”), a RCRA Licensed and HSM approved full-service Recycling Facility located in Longview, TX.

This strategic acquisition positions Amlon and AORI as a market leader in directly managing, processing and recycling Spent Catalysts and other metal containing wastes including sophisticated solutions for complex wastes and by-products. Amlon and AORI also provide logistical services with expertise in transportation, physical handling, documentation and regulations.

Lee Lasher, CEO of Amlon Environmental Services LLC commented, “We are extremely excited to complete this acquisition and can now offer our Customers direct processing and recycling services. Alpha Omega Recycling, Inc. is a unique strategic asset and has worked diligently to become an exceptional fully licensed recycling facility. Through our unique combined knowledge, experience, creativity, international network, resources, long term relationships, processing capabilities, strong technical expertise and ability to manage diverse types of metal containing wastes, by-products, spent catalysts and scrap materials we are positioned to offer Industry a robust recycling platform and reclamation programs that, I believe, are the best available bar none. This is a game changer.”

Mark Wayne, President of Alpha Omega Recycling, Inc. added, “The experience and expertise brought together through this transaction is unmatched and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Amlon and AORI invite you to contact us to arrange a site visit or discuss your waste materials and business needs.