Phillips 66's Borger, Texas refinery to restart gasoline unit

Phillips 66 plans to restart a gasoline-producing unit at its 146,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) joint venture Borger, Texas, refinery on Friday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 30,000 bpd Unit 29 gasoil fluidic catalytic cracking unit was shut early on Thursday following a malfunction, the sources said.

Phillips 66 spokeswoman Melissa Ory said no planned maintenance was underway at the Borger refinery, but declined to discuss operations at the plant.

The Borger refinery is operated as 50-50 joint venture between Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy.