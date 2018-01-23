Trump has kept pro-business campaign promises

A reduction of regulations, tax reform and approval the Keystone XL and Dakota access pipelines are just a few campaign promises made in 2016 and 2017 by then-presidential candidate Donald J. Trump. In the year following his inauguration, President Trump has followed through not only on these promises that significantly impact the United States’ energy and petrochemical industries, but many more, according to Director of Engineering and Operational Optimization for Kinder Morgan Terminals, Earl Crochet.

Addressing attendees of the 10th Annual National Aboveground Storage Tank Conference and Trade Show held recently in Galveston, Texas, Crochet detailed a long list of the Trump administration’s achievements in a presentation titled “Real Promises vs. Real Results: Impacts of President Trump's Agenda Thus Far and in the Future on the Energy Industry.” Crochet also expressed confidence that President Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch as a judge on the Supreme Court of the United States signals a long-term trend to additional conservative-leaning, pro-business judicial appointments.