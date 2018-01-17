Motiva expands hydrogen supply after 2016 expansion

Praxair, Inc.has expanded its long-term hydrogen supply agreement with Motiva Enterprises LLC. Under this new agreement, Praxair will increase the amount of hydrogen it supplies to Motiva’s approximately 600,000 barrel per day refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. Motiva completed a hydrocracker and diesel hydrotreater capacity expansion in 2016, and this agreement secures the additional hydrogen required to support that expansion, as well as the ongoing needs of the refinery.

Hydrogen is used by refiners to produce ultra-low sulfur diesel and other clean transportation fuels. Demand for these fuels continues to increase as companies comply with stricter environmental regulations and standards. Praxair began delivering hydrogen to the refinery in 1992 as one of the first customers on its gas hydrogen pipeline system. Since that time, Praxair’s system and capabilities have grown significantly and the refinery itself has undergone several expansions and it is now North America’s largest.

“Praxair is committed to being the preferred hydrogen provider in the Gulf Coast, and we are pleased to extend and expand our long-term agreement with Motiva,” said Dan Yankowski, Praxair’s president of Global Hydrogen. “Due to our record of safe and reliable supply, over many years we’ve enjoyed a mutually-beneficial commercial relationship with Motiva, and we look forward to continuing to meet the growing needs of their world-scale refinery.”