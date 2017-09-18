Trump stresses nuclear as key to U.S. energy agenda

At a recent event culminating Energy Week at DOE headquarters in Washington, President Trump gave a speech on "American Energy Dominance," in which he announced a plan for an in-depth review of U.S. nuclear energy policy.

"We will begin to revive and expand our nuclear energy sector, which produces clean, renewable and emissions-free energy," Trump said. "A complete review of U.S. nuclear energy policy will help us find new ways to revitalize this crucial energy resource."

Of the other administration officials to weigh in on the importance of nuclear energy to the nation's energy portfolio, Energy Secretary Rick Perry was by far the most enthusiastic. Perry said the U.S. must not cede its historical leadership in nuclear technology and trade to Russia and China, both of which are aggressively seeking to expand their global influence.

