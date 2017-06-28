The global rotating equipment market for O&G to grow by 5.74% in the next few years

The global rotating equipment market for oil and gas industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Rotating Equipment Market for Oil and Gas Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations.

Rotating equipment are devices that store energy by compressing a fluid and then convert the energy into usable power by fluid expansion. In the oil and gas industry, pumps, turbines, and compressors are the part of rotating equipment. Crude oil and natural gas are the mixtures of compounds composed primarily of carbon and hydrogen in varying proportions, along with inorganic compounds such as nitrogen, sulfur, and metals such as vanadium and mercury.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the growth of the global petrochemical industry. With the increasing demand for petrochemicals, new projects are being planned in the oil and gas downstream. This will lead to the growth of the global rotating equipment market for oil and gas industry in the petrochemical sector. As the demand rises in the petrochemical industry, more new installations of this equipment are expected to be made.

Key vendors

Atlas Copco

Flowserve

General Electric (GE)

Grundfos

Siemens

Sulzer

