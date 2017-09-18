Southern Power, Wartsila to develop large-scale gas power plants

Southern Co. subsidiary Southern Power and technology group Wartsila have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop two flexible gas power plant projects, which could be as large as 450 megawatts each, in the U.S. Southern Power will lead this project development effort, and Wartsila will provide technical and commercial support. Wartsila and Southern Power would build the power plants jointly, and Wartsila's scope would be extended equipment supply.

