Siemens selected as technology partner for natural gas-fueled power plant in Pennsylvania

Tyr Energy, Inc. has chosen Siemens as the technology partner for the Hickory Run Energy Center – a new 1,000 megawatt natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant (CCPP) to be built by Kiewit Power Constructors Co. in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania. The facility will be a Siemens 2x1 SCC6-8000H combined cycle power plant, featuring the Siemens record-breaking H-class technology in a facility designed for fast, flexible operation to support renewable integration. Siemens Financial Services is providing an equity investment and will own 20% of the project alongside Tyr Energy, Inc. and Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.

Slated for operation in spring 2020, the Hickory Run Energy Center will be capable of supplying power for approximately 1,000,000 homes. In addition, Siemens has signed a long-term service agreement to help ensure the reliability, availability and operational performance of the units. The service will include Siemens advanced remote monitoring and diagnostics, part of the Siemens Digital Services portfolio.

Siemens, which offers a broad spectrum of products and solutions for environmentally-compatible and resource-saving power generation, will deliver two SGT6-8000H gas turbines, one SST-5000 steam turbine, two SGen-100A generators as part of the gas turbine packages, and one SGen-2000H generator as part of the steam turbine package. The gas turbines and steam turbine will be manufactured at Siemens’ Charlotte Energy Hub, which is the main production facility for Siemens’ 60 Hz power generation.

“We are proud to be the technology partner for Tyr Energy, Inc. providing world-class power generation technology, including gas and steam turbines manufactured by Siemens workers at our U.S.- based energy hub in North Carolina,” said John Gibson, Senior Vice President, Head of Sales North America at Siemens Power and Gas Division. “Projects like the Hickory Run Energy Center provide an example of the future of power generation in the United States, demonstrating the value of cleaner-burning and affordable natural gas to provide efficient and reliable power.”

“Tyr Energy is very pleased to be working with Siemens on the Hickory Run Energy Center,” said Garrick Venteicher, Chief Executive Officer of Tyr Energy, Inc. “This facility will utilize the latest in gas turbine power generation technology that will provide reliable and highly-efficient energy to one of the major power markets in the U.S.”

“We are very excited to be a part of this important project as we continue building upon our history of successful projects using Siemens technology,” said Jason Dedrickson, Vice President, Kiewit Power. “This history has included the installation of nearly 15,000 MWs and extends throughout North America. We expect nothing less than another highly successful project for Tyr Energy, Siemens and Kiewit when the project enters commercial operation in 2020."