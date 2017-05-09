Siemens and Chromalloy form casting joint venture for power generation, creating 350 jobs

Siemens and Chromalloy Gas Turbine Corporation have entered a partnership to form a new joint venture called Advanced Airfoil Components. The primary scope of the company will be turbine blade and vane cast components for power generation. Both partners are investing approximately $130 million in combined value in creating a new production facility. This investment will create up to 350 new jobs in the United States. The groundbreaking of the new manufacturing facility is scheduled to take place later this year. The location is being finalized and multiple southern states are under evaluation. The facility is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2018. The stand-alone manufacturing plant will supply only to Siemens. Start-up part qualifications and production shipments are in process at Chromalloy's existing facility.

"The decision to form a joint venture and a new production facility will continue our strong commitment to the US as a business location," said Willi Meixner, CEO of the Siemens Power and Gas Division. Siemens has a strong footprint in the US with more than 60 manufacturing sites and approximately 50,000 employees. In the last 15 years, Siemens has invested $40 billion in the United States. "Siemens and Chromalloy already have a long-lasting supplier relationship. Our new joint venture will exclusively supply Siemens with casting components for our gas turbines. We will continue our established key casting supplier partnerships and all the existing long-term agreements will be executed," Meixner added.

"Chromalloy is excited to take our relationship with Siemens to the next level," said Carlo Luzzatto, President of Chromalloy. "Continuing to build our partnership is very important and shows the value we place in each other's capabilities and expertise. Chromalloy continues to be a leader in providing innovative, high-technology manufacturing capabilities for gas turbine engines. And we are excited to bring those capabilities to help create and grow this new business with Siemens," Luzzatto continued.