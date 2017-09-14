Shell Energy North America acquires MP2 Energy

MP2 is an energy leader in Demand Response Solutions and is developing new and innovative approaches to on-site generation management. These strengths now combined with SENA’s trading capabilities, market knowledge and balance sheet result is an entity that can compete with the largest and most sophisticated energy providers delivering electricity across the U.S.

“We are proud to bring MP2 into the Shell Energy North America family,” said Glenn Wright, VP, SENA. “MP2 has established itself as a significant player in the large end-user electricity market, and achieved its position by combining optimally designed energy solutions and exceptional customer service.”

MP2 will continue to be managed by the existing MP2 management team as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell Energy North America. From its offices in The Woodlands, Texas, MP2 will utilize the additional resources that Shell provides to further develop and enhance the leading-edge services and products MP2 is built upon.