Future coal production depends on more than just policy

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects trends in U.S. coal production could range from flat to continuing declines through 2040.

EIA's Annual Energy Outlook 2017 includes cases with alternative assumptions about environmental policy and levels of oil and natural gas resource development and technological advancement. Across these cases, the outlook for coal can vary considerably based on its relative economics compared with natural gas and renewables in the power sector, regardless of policy changes.

For example, under high resource and technology assumptions, natural gas prices would be considerably lower, making natural gas more likely to displace coal regardless of whether or not the Clean Power Plan (CPP) takes effect. These projections indicate lower natural gas prices could result in a similar reduction in coal use as the emission constraints of the CPP.

