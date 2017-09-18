S&P: How Trump's CPP exit could impact power sector

S&P has published its latest paper discussing the implications of President Trump's "recarbonization" policy for the U.S. power sector. President Trump's campaign pledge to reinvigorate coal-fired generation has since led to two momentous commitments: the gradual repeal of President Obama's Clean Power Plan (CPP) and America's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord.

Here are the report's key messages:

It's unclear whether a rollback will benefit coal generators, whose demise is more accurately attributed to the rise of natural gas rather than regulatory hindrances.

While the CPP is an obvious boon for renewables, their development to date has derived from state-level programs, and this is expected to be maintained over time.

Nuclear will likely benefit from the removal of existing regulations that have increased operational costs.

Repealing the CPP will be largely inconsequential for natural gas, since gas-fired generation has grown for economic reasons rather than regulatory advantage.

For more information, visit www. standardandpoors.com or call (877) 772-5436.