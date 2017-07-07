PGE suspends development of two gas-fired units, seeks bilateral deals with existing generators

Portland General Electric Company (PGE) has suspended plans to invest about $900 million in adding two gas-fired units to its existing Carty Generating Station, reported John Egan for Industrial Info Resources.

The utility would have commenced construction of the new units at Carty, totaling 900 megawatts (MW), only if they were the lowest-cost, lowest-risk options in a competitive bidding process. Instead, the utility will seek to obtain generation from existing resources in the region.

The new 440-megawatt, natural gas-fired Carty Generating Station would have been next to PGE's Boardman Plant.

The Carty plant uses a highly-efficient G-class turbine manufactured by Mitsubishi and is capable of producing enough low-cost electricity to serve about 300,000 residential customers.

PGE owns and operates the facility, which came online in July 2016. The project created hundreds of jobs at peak construction and employs about 20 full-time workers during normal operation.