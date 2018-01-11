Ohio’s second gas-fired power plant begins service

Ohio's second natural gas-fired power plant is on line, Kallanish Energy reports.

Boston-based Advanced Power Services and its subsidiary, Carroll County Energy, announced that their 700-megawatt Carroll County Energy plant in eastern Ohio has started commercial operations.

The $899 million plant went into service in mid-December, said Chuck Davis, president of Advanced Power Asset Management, in a staterment.

It features two GE gas turbines and a steam turbine, and can produce enough electricity to power 750,000 homes.

The plant is located in Carroll County, where Ohio’s Utica Shale boom started in 2010. The 77-acre site was a former soybean field.

It is near Kinder Morgan’s Tennessee Gas pipeline system and American Electric Power transmission lines. Plans to build the Carroll County plant were announced in July 2013.

Equity investors are TIAA Investments, JERA, Ullico, Prudential Capital Group and Advanced Power. Providing senior secured credit faclities for construction were BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and eight other commercial banks.

Bechtel built the plant under a turnkey construction contract. Ethos Energy is operating the plant.

Advanced Power is developing a second gas-fired power plant, with 1,100 megawatts of capacity, in neighboring Columbiana County.

Ohio has 11 gas-fired plants being developed and Pennsylvania has 12 plants, while West Virginia has three gas-fired plants under development, according to an October report by Energy in Depth. Those plants combined represent $21.5 billion in private investment.