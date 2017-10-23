News updates: Power generation and energy

Grid performance, resilience to severe weather improved

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation's (NERC's) State of Reliability 2017 report reviews the past performance of the bulk power system and examines the state of the system's design, planning and operations, as well as ongoing efforts by NERC and industry to continually improve system reliability and resiliency.

This independent review of the bulk power system is based on analysis of data and metrics, which enables NERC to examine trends, identify potential risks to reliability, establish priorities and develop effective mitigation strategies. The 2017 edition of the report found that although risks from cyber and physical security increased in 2016, the grid's resilience to severe weather and protection system performance improved.

For more information or to read the report, visit www.nerc.com.

Senate subcommittee approves increased nuclear R&D funding

The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development has approved a $38.4 billion measure to fund the DOE, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and related agencies. The bill includes increased funding for nuclear R&D and consolidated storage of used fuel.

The Senate bill also would eliminate additional funding for the loan guarantee program for new nuclear energy facilities -- a move the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) said could negatively impact the long-term viability of the nuclear industry. NEI, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Third Way and others sent a letter to subcommittee members Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) And Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) Asking them to preserve funding for the Title XVII loan guarantee program, which supports the construction of new nuclear power plants.

For more information, visit www.Nei.org or call (202) 739-8000.

Over half U.S. states adopt energy efficiency policies

As of this summer, 30 states and the District of Columbia have adopted energy efficiency policies -- either mandated requirements, voluntary goals or pilot programs -- designed to lower the growth of electricity consumption by using electricity more efficiently. Seven of these states have created either new or updated existing energy efficiency standards within the past year.

Since Texas became the first state with an energy efficiency resource standard (EERS) in 1999, 24 states have adopted an EERS. Four states have set voluntary goals, and two states established energy efficiency pilot programs. Seven states have adopted or extended their policies since August 2016. An EERS uses either financial incentives or non-performance penalties to encourage energy efficiency and reduce electricity sales. Typically, EERS targets increase over time.

For more information, visit www.Eia.gov or call (202) 586-8800.

IEA report: Coal falls as gas rises in overall energy balance

Coal production has fallen significantly in the past year, while global trade in natural gas went up. These are two of the key messages in "World Energy Balances," the International Energy Agency's (IEA's) comprehensive picture of energy statistics. These data are drawn from official national data submissions to the IEA from around 150 countries and regions globally.

In U.S. production, one of the consequences of lower production of coal, oil and gas is The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Americas has dropped just below 100-percent energy self-sufficient after reaching the level in 2015.

Aside from oil and gas, the overall shares of fuels in energy demand have changed little since 1971. Oil remains the most used fuel, mainly for transport, followed by coal, mainly for electricity generation.

For more information, visit www.Iea.org or call +33 1 40 57 65 00.

Smart-grid cybersecurity spending to near $3.2B in 2026

A new report from Navigant Research, "Cybersecurity for the Digital Utility," examines the global market for smart-grid cybersecurity solutions, providing forecasts for revenue through 2026, as well as outlining important government and regulatory standards.

The report analyzes the global market for smart-grid cybersecurity solutions, with a focus on five application areas: transmission upgrades, substation automation, distribution automation, smart metering, and smart grid IT and analytics. The study discusses significant market drivers and challenges related to smart grid cybersecurity and outlines important government and regulatory standards. The report also examines significant security and technology issues associated with cybersecurity solutions.

For more information or to read an executive summary of the report, visit www.navigantresearch.com.

View in Digital Edition