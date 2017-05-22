GE, Caithness team up on $1B in new combined-cycle plants

GE and Caithness Energy have entered into an exclusive agreement to pursue development of multiple new combined-cycle power plants in the U.S. The equipment package GE will deliver as part of the agreement has a total value that could exceed $1 billion. The package is configured to include up to six high-efficiency HA gas turbines, six steam turbines, six heat-recovery steam generators and other equipment. The plants are projected to be developed throughout 2017 and 2018.

This agreement will add to Caithness’ growing fleet of HA gas turbines, bringing its total number up to eight turbines. Two HA gas turbines are included in a new power plant being built by Caithness Energy and Moxie Energy in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. The Caithness Moxie Freedom generation plant — a 1,029-megawatt facility — will tap natural gas from the Marcellus f ormation. It will generate the equivalent electricity needed to power approximately 1 million American homes when the plant comes on line in 2018.

