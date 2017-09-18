DOE invests $7.5 million to improve electric grid reliability

The Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded $7.5 million for a five-year project that will help advance the development of the power grid. This initiative, supported by DOE's Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability, builds on the department's commitment to fostering the reliable, resilient and secure delivery of electricity needed for strong U.S. national security, economic growth and global leadership.

To help pave the way to a more advanced distribution grid that will allow for greater use of distributed energy resources -- such as microgrids -- and energy storage, the new initiative will bring together experts from academia, DOE's national laboratories and industry, who will conduct research and deploy new smart-grid and energy storage technologies that will modernize the grid to make it "smarter" while increasing resilience and reliability.

