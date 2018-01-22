Why power gen industry prefers calcium silicate insulation

Calcium silicate has been one of the leading insulation products in the power generation industry for decades. It has a reputation for superior high-temperature thermal performance, but why is calcium silicate so effective in power generation applications? Here are the top four reasons calcium silicate can be ideal for power generation applications.

1. Excellent structural and compressive strength: Johns Manville's Thermo-1200™ calcium silicate has a compressive strength of 100 psi at 5-percent compression. That's 250 times greater than that of other commonly used fibrous insulations, like mineral wool. It offers the highest compressive strength of any commercially available thermal insulation rated for use up to 1,200 F. This is key because a material with high compressive strength is more resistant to impact damage; you can expect it to last longer, offer consistent process control and help prevent moisture intrusion.

2. Inhibits corrosion on carbon steel piping and equipment: Corrosion under insulation (CUI) is the result of water or vapor collecting between the metal pipe surface and the thermal insulation. Thermo-1200 is the only calcium silicate insulation manufactured with the XOX Corrosion Inhibitor®. This is a unique formulation that makes Thermo-1200 one of the least corrosive insulations available, and it is not impacted by time or temperature.

3. New water-resistant feature improves jobsite efficiency: Thermo-1200 is the only North American water-resistant calcium silicate pipe insulation. It can withstand a moderate rainfall (1.25 inches/hour) for up to 20 minutes without absorbing more than 15 percent of its weight in water. Power plant workers can install Thermo-1200 without draping polyethylene sheeting over the insulation to protect it from moderate rainfall prior to the cladding material being installed. This benefit is especially noteworthy for regions like Florida that routinely experience pop-up showers. Many facilities can eliminate an extra step in the installation process, along with the costs associated with the additional manpower and materials to cover the insulation.

4. No loss of insulation integrity due to binder burn out: Many fibrous insulations contain organic binders that bond the fibers together to provide structure to the insulation. These binders begin to burn off at 450 F, and while the fibers remain intact, they are no longer bonded to each other, compromising the structural integrity of the insulation and potentiallyleading to sagging or compression. This sagging or compression not only lowers thermal performance, but can also threaten the integrity of the cladding material, creating a path for water ingress into the system and increasing the risk for CUI. As calcium silicate does not require a binder to hold the material together, it can withstand temperatures up to 1,200 F without any risk to its structural integrity.

These four features of Thermo-1200 calcium silicate are key elements that make it a preferred insulation in the power industry. With the added water resistance and its corrosion inhibiting properties, Thermo-1200 is unique in its class and ideal for many power generation applications.

For more information about Thermo-1200, visit www.jm.com/ thermo-1200.

View in Digital Edition