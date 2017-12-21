CEA kicks off national energy education campaign

Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) has launched a nationwide campaign focused on educating families, businesses, and state and local lawmakers about the benefits of energy and its critical role. "Campaign for America's Energy" will focus on continuing to hold the energy industry to a higher safety standard while bringing public leaders greater awareness about how rejecting or delaying energy production, delivery and diversity hurts lower- income and fixed-income households.

The launch of this national movement, aimed at balancing and depoliticizing the energy discussion, will give families and elected officials a balanced perspective to help advance policies supporting energy production and delivery, as well as environmental standards. The effort will comprise a full-scale awareness program that includes new educational websites, media, community and stakeholder outreach, targeted digital advocacy efforts, and grassroots events and activities.

CEA's campaign comes at a critical time when Americans, on average, spend more than $3,500 annually on energy-related costs. For a low-income consumer living at the poverty line, that could mean up to 29 percent of his or her individual income.

"Energy should be a nonpartisan issue because it is something that both impacts and sustains everyone," said David Holt, president of CEA.

Holt added, "Americans shouldn't have to choose between heating and cooling their homes, buying their next meal or filling their next medical prescription, yet too many are having to do just that. We agree that the environment is vital to our future, and we'll continue to hold industry to higher standards. Pushing energy companies to innovate, reduce emissions and improve performance are all must-dos. But we must also diversify our resources, improve energy security and lower prices -- and we're calling on Democrats and Republicans to join us in support of both issues."

For more information, visit www.ConsumerEnergyAlliance.org or call (713) 337-8800.

View in Digital Edition