Reports rank Exelon among cleanest power producers

Exelon operates the cleanest fleet of power plants among the nation's largest power producers, and its utilities rank among the most energy efficient in the nation, according to two recent industry reports.

Based on U.S. EIA and EPA data, the 2017 "Benchmarking Air Emissions of the 100 Largest Electric Power Producers" report indicates Exelon's nuclear, natural gas and renewable energy plants continue to have by far the lowest rate of carbon dioxide emissions among the 20 largest privately held or investor-owned energy producers. The next-best-ranking company had an emissions rate more than six times higher than Exelon's, while Exelon operates the nation's largest nuclear fleet and is a major solar and wind energy producer.

The company's commitment to sustainability extends to its six utilities, three of which ranked in the 2017 American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) report of the top 50 most energy- efficient utilities in the nation. Two of the company's utilities, BGE in Maryland and ComEd in Illinois, were in the top 10, with Pennsylvania's PECO also making the list. Exelon's Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco utilities were not evaluated in the study, which was based on utility retail sales.

The ACEEE study examined metrics across three categories -- including savings and spending performance, program diversity and emerging areas, and efficiency-related regulatory issues -- using 2015 data. Combined, customers of the six Exelon utilities have conserved 27 million megawatts of power since the inception of the various energy efficiency programs, enough to power more than 2.5 million homes for one year. Customers also saved almost $9 billion through a variety of programs that encourage lower energy use, including appliance rebates and bill credits for using less energy on certain hot days. ComEd has plans to double its energy efficiency offerings as part of Illinois' Future Energy Jobs Act, passed in 2016.

