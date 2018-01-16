Advanced Power completes Carroll County energy facility

Bechtel, a global leader in engineering, procurement, and construction, has completed the Carroll County Energy Facility (CCEF) in Carroll County, OH, for Advanced Power. The 700-megawatt natural gas-fueled combine-cycle power facility, will supply electricity to up to 700,000 homes in the region. This is the first of three facilities that Bechtel is building for Advanced Power, who has taken over the commercial operation of the CCEF facility.

Bechtel provided project management, engineering, procurement, construction, and startup services, which uses advanced emissions-control technology, making CCEF one of the most efficient plants in the US.

"The Carroll County facility is now generating cleaner energy with the oversight of our customer, Advanced Power," said Andy Gillespie, power operations manager at Bechtel's global Infrastructure business unit. "This facility was successfully completed through the thoughtful collaboration of our project team and customer. Congratulations to all team members – their contribution was crucial to the construction and operation of the project."

The facility will provide critical electric generation capacity in a region that has experienced the retirement of more than 700-megawatts of Ohio's conventional coal-fired generating capacity, allowing for natural gas to provide a cleaner form of energy. Additionally, 700 jobs were created during construction, and more than 25 long-term jobs will support plant operations.

"This project will have lasting effects on Carroll County, providing the residents with cleaner energy, and leaving a legacy of state-of-the-art generation facilities," said Gillespie. "We are proud to have such a positive impact in the community."

Bechtel is a global leader in the design, procurement, and construction of combined-cycle power plants, having delivered facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Brazil, Taiwan, Egypt, India, Turkey, and Mexico.

