Port Houston reopens after Hurricane Harvey

Port Commission Chairman Janiece Longoria announced that Port Houston will reopen its terminals for business on Friday, Sept. 1.

"Although vessel movements remain restricted because of swift current in the channel from continued significant inflows, it is important to resume landside receipt and delivery of containers at our terminals in advance of the commencement of vessel operations. Opening our terminals also reinforces the messages of Mayor Turner and Judge Emmett that it is important to resume normal operations as soon as practicable".

Chairman Longoria also expressed her appreciation for the extraordinary efforts and steady leadership of Harris County Judge Emmett, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and County and City officials in addressing the devastating and unprecedented impacts from Hurricane Harvey. She also lauded Port Houston staff, maritime industry members, and port community members for their extraordinary volunteerism.

“Employees are onsite, facilities are back online, and we are ready to operate,” added Roger Guenther, Port Houston Executive Director. “We are restarting this economic engine again to power the region, state, and nation.”

Port Houston’s Barbours Cut and Bayport Container Terminals will be open on Friday, September 1 for truck operations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Turning Basin Terminal will also be open for truck operations during the same times.

Please go to http://porthouston.com/portweb for updates.