Port Commission honors Captain Robert Louis Adams

The Port Commission of the Port of Corpus Christi Authority announced today that it will honor Captain Robert Louis Adams at the July 17th Port Commission meeting. Adams is the Aransas-Corpus Pilot who passed in the line of duty on June 16, 2018.

The third most senior Aransas-Corpus Christi Pilot, Captain Adams served more than 45 years in the maritime industry. Described by a fellow senior pilot as “the consummate professional,” Adams served two terms as the Presiding Officer for the Pilots.

“Captain Louis Adams was not only a model pilot and a true professional in our industry, but a dear friend and a member of the Port of Corpus Christi family. His example of integrity, commitment, and brotherhood will be sorely missed,” said Sean Strawbridge, CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Louis, and we are proud to honor his legacy by issuing this resolution in recognition of his achievements in over 40 years of serving the Texas Coast.”

At the June Commission meeting, Port of Corpus Christi Commission Chairman, Charles W. Zahn, Jr., requested a moment of silence in Captain Adams’ honor.

“It is important to remember that we not only are honoring the career of this born leader, but we also are celebrating the life he led. He was a friend to many and the quintessential family man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones he leaves behind,” said Zahn.