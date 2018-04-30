Nexans to supply umbilicals and accessories for BP’s Mad Dog 2 project in Gulf of Mexico

Nexans Norway will supply static and dynamic umbilicals and accessories for a deep-water oil and gas production development in the United States.

The project is part of the five-year frame agreement between BP and Nexans for the worldwide supply of umbilical and Direct Electrical Heating (DEH) cables

The United States is expected to account for up to 80 percent of the increase in global oil supply to 2025.1 This growth is driving the development of new fields far offshore in ever greater water depths. One of the leading oil & gas producers in the region, BP has selected Nexans to supply umbilicals for the second stage development of the Mad Dog offshore field in the Gulf of Mexico.

Nexans static and dynamic umbilicals and accessories will be installed in depths over 2,000 meters

The Mad Dog 2 project is a deep-water oil and gas production development located in the Southern Green Canyon area of Gulf of Mexico, approximately 320 km (200 miles) south of New Orleans, Louisiana. BP discovered the Mad Dog Field in 1998 and it is still one of the largest discoveries in region.

Within an existing five-year frame agreement, BP has ordered Nexans’ static and dynamic umbilicals and accessories that will be deployed in water depths from approximately 1,280 m to 2,160 m (4,200 ft to 7,100 ft) to connect the field to the Floating Production Unit (FPU). The scope of work includes three different umbilical designs integrating hydraulic, data and fiber optic services.

Winifred Patricia Johansen, Business Development Manager for the Subsea and Land Systems business group at Nexans said, “We are committed to developing long-lasting solutions in a strongly competitive environment and over the years we have delivered many projects together with BP, including projects in the Gulf of Mexico. This contract confirms the trust BP has in Nexans, and we look forward to a new successful collaboration for the Mad Dog 2 project.”

The electrical and fiber optic elements will be manufactured at Nexans Norway plant in Rognan, Norway and the umbilicals will be