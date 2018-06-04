Newton: Dow expansion’s secret to success is ‘hard work’

According to Dow Chemical’s Commissioning and Startup Leader, William Newton, there is no mysterious secret to the success of the company’s mammoth $6 billion Gulf Coast expansion project. Developing and executing the strategy, and then realizing the vision are the basic elements of the expansion’s construction and start-up, he said.

“Simple, smart and hard work is what it takes,” Newton observed in an address to delegates at the Downstream Conference and Exhibition, held recently in Galveston, Texas. “Set the vision and define success, and then develop detailed turnover, construction and start-up plans. And do the right thing at the right time.”

Ron Huijsmans, U.S. Gulf Coast Program Director for Dow Chemical and Dow Chemical’s Program Director, Scot Scherwitz joined Newton in the presentation.