Maersk Drilling secures important contracts for three rigs

Maersk Drilling received a contract by Shell for the deepwater semi-submersible rig Mærsk Developer. The contract covers the drilling and completion of three wells, and the suspension of one well, all located in block E of the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA) offshore Trinidad.

Commencing in January 2018, the firm contract duration is estimated at eight-nine months with options for more than two years of additional work. The contract also includes the provision by Maersk Drilling of additional in-field integrated services.

“Working with Shell on this project and contributing to delivering gas production in Trinidad is very exciting for Maersk Drilling. The project scope involves a range of integrated services and we look forward to taking on the responsibility for these while deploying Maersk Developer’s advanced drilling capabilities. Together with Shell we will do our utmost to deliver the project in a safe and efficient manner,” says Chief Commercial Officer of Maersk Drilling Lars Østergaard.

Two contract extensions for Maersk Resolve and Maersk ResoluteMaersk Drilling has also been awarded a contract extension for the high-efficiency jack-up Maersk Resolve by Wintershall Noordzee B.V. The duration of the contract has been extended from the original 86 days to a minimum of 160-190 days, with further options included. In addition, Maersk Drilling has entered into an extension of the contract with Petrogas E&P Netherlands for the high-efficiency jack-up Maersk Resolute. The extension covers plug and abandonment work at the Q1 Halfweg platform and brings the contract from 95 days up to a total of 140 days. The total duration of the two extensions is up to 150 days.

“The North Sea is a key market for us, and we remain committed to offering a safe and efficient operation to both Wintershall and Petrogas,” says Lars Østergaard.

Mærsk Developer is currently located in Aruba having completed its last drilling campaign for Repsol Columbia in June 2017.