Longoria: Port Houston is U.S.’s ‘irreplaceable port’

Categorizing it as the United States’ “irreplaceable port,” Port Houston Chairman Janiece Longoria says Port Houston will continue to meet growing global shipping demand, despite temporary delays to its service inflicted on the U.S. Gulf Coast by Hurricane Harvey.

“A port like ours requires vision, dedication, and partnership everyday,” Longoria said, speaking to delegates at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region’s annual Gulf Coast Industry Forum, held recently in Pasadena, Texas. “And if anyone beyond our region needed a reminder of the importance of our port and our ship channel, Harvey certainly underscored what could happen if this channel is not appropriately preserved.”

According to a July 2017 Port Houston news release, the port handled 20 million tons of cargo, an increase of 13 percent over the same period in 2016, with container volumes increasing 15 percent, and steel increasing 50 percent with more than 1.7 million tons of steel.

