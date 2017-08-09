First floating gas terminal in Gulf gets approval for exports

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has approved a long-term application to export LNG from the first offshore project, Delfin LNG LLC. Exports in the amount of 1.8 Bcf/d of natural gas are approved from Delfin's proposed offshore Louisiana floating LNG terminal in the Gulf of Mexico.

Development of the Delfin project offshore of Cameron Parish, Louisiana, will include the construction of floating liquefaction and storage vessels.

With the rapid increase in domestic natural gas production, the U.S. is transitioning to being a net exporter of natural gas. The DOE has now authorized a total of 21 Bcf/d of natural gas exports to non-free trade agreement countries from planned facilities.

America's shale reserves have generated economic growth and jobs across the U.S. Utilizing this clean energy source has also enabled the U.S. to achieve the largest drop in carbon emissions of all countries in 2016.

