BP approves Mad Dog Phase 2 project in deepwater Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON â BP has sanctioned the Mad Dog Phase 2 project in the U.S., highlighting its long-term commitment to the country despite the current low oil price environment.

Mad Dog Phase 2 will include a new floating production platform with the capacity to produce up to 140,000 gross barrels of crude oil per day from up to 14 production wells. Oil production is expected to begin in late 2021.

In 2013, BP (operator, with 60.5-percent working interest) and co-owners BHP Billiton (23.9 percent) and Union Oil Co. of California, an affiliate of Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (15.6 percent), decided to re-evaluate the Mad Dog Phase 2 project after an initial design proved too complex and costly. Since then, BP has worked with co-owners and contractors to simplify and standardize the platformâs design, reducing the overall project cost by about 60 percent.

For more information, visit www.bp.com or call (281) 366-4463.

DOI, BOEM release offshore oil, gas leasing plan for 2017-2022

WASHINGTON â The Department of the Interior (DOI) and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) released the final plan to guide future energy development for the nationâs Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) for 2017-2022. The plan takes a balanced approach to best meet the nationâs energy needs by including areas offshore with high resource potential and mature infrastructure, while protecting regions with critical ecological resources.

The Proposed Final Program offers 11 potential lease sales in four planning areas: 10 sales in the portions of three Gulf of Mexico Program Areas that are not under moratorium and one sale off the coast of Alaska in the Cook Inlet Program Area. After receiving extensive public input and analyzing the best available scientific data, the Beaufort and Chukchi Seas planning areas in the Arctic are not included in the Proposed Final Program. The Proposed Final Program makes available areas containing approximately 70 percent of the economically recoverable resources in the OCS.

For more information, visit www.doi. gov or call (202) 208-6474.

USGS estimates 20 billion barrels of oil in Wolfcamp shale

RESTON, Va. â The Wolfcamp shale in the Midland Basin portion of Texasâ Permian Basin province contains an estimated mean of 20 billion barrels of oil, 16 trillion cubic feet of associated natural gas and 1.6 billion barrels of natural gas liquids, according to an assessment by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). This estimate is for continuous (unconventional) oil and consists of undiscovered, technically recoverable resources.

The estimate of continuous oil in the Midland Basin Wolfcamp shale assessment is nearly three times larger than that of the 2013 USGS Bakken-Three Forks resource assessment, making this the largest estimated continuous oil accumulation USGS has assessed in the U.S. to date.

For more information, visit www.usgs. gov or call (703) 648-4460.

Chevron unveils $19.8 billion capital, exploratory budget

SAN RAMON, Calif. â Chevron Corp. has unveiled a $19.8 billion capital and exploratory investment program for 2017. Included in the 2017 program are $4.7 billion of planned affiliate expenditures.

In the upstream business, approximately $8.5 billion of planned capital spending relates to base-producing assets, including about $2.5 billion for shale and tight investments, the majority of which is slated for Permian Basin developments in Texas and New Mexico. Another $7 billion of the planned upstream program is related to major capital projects currently underway, including approximately $2 billion toward the completion of the Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG projects in Australia and $3 billion of affiliate expenditures associated with the Future Growth Project-Wellhead Pressure Management Project (FGP-WPMP) at the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan. Global exploration funding accounts for approximately $1 billion of the total upstream budget, and the remainder is primarily related to early stage projects supporting potential future development opportunities.

For more information, visit www.chevron.com or call (925) 842-0455.

BP: Exploration well to target carboniferous gas play in North Sea

LONDON â BPâs drilling has commenced on a potential carboniferous gas play in southern North Sea block 43/26a that, if successful, could open up a new phase of development in the region.

The well, being drilled with partners Perenco and Premier, will test the potential of a deep carboniferous age horizon several hundred meters beneath the mature reservoirs produced by the Ravenspurn ST2 platform.

During the drilling and testing phase, Perenco â as operator of the existing producing Ravenspurn field â will act as substitute operator on behalf of BP and the other license owners.

For more information, visit www.bp.com or call +44 (0)20 7496 4076.

View in Digital Edition