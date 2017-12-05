ExxonMobil acquires exploration acreage in three Mauritania offshore blocks

ExxonMobil today announced that its wholly owned affiliate, ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Mauritania Deepwater Ltd., has signed production sharing contracts with the government of Mauritania for three deepwater offshore blocks.

“These blocks further enhance ExxonMobil’s leading global deepwater acreage position,” said Steve Greenlee, president of ExxonMobil Exploration Company. “We thank the government of Mauritania for the opportunity to evaluate the potential of this acreage using our expertise and advanced technology.”

Blocks C22, C17 and C14 are located an average of 124 miles, or 200 kilometers, offshore Mauritania. Together they measure nearly 8.4 million acres in water depths ranging from 3,300 feet to 11,500 feet, or 1,000 meters to more than 3,500 meters.

Following government approval of the contracts, ExxonMobil will begin exploration activities, including acquisition of seismic data and analysis.

ExxonMobil will carry out the work program as operator with 90 percent interest. Societe Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures et de Patrimoine Minier holds a 10 percent interest.