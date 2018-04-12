Enterprise expands marine terminal on the Houston Ship Channel

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that the company has purchased a 65-acre waterfront site on the Houston Ship Channel that will serve as the next phase of expansion at the Enterprise Hydrocarbon Terminal (“EHT”). Located immediately to the east of EHT, the property features two existing docks, dredging infrastructure that will be utilized for maintenance and dock expansion at the site, and land for significantly expanding Enterprise’s marine terminaling capabilities. Future plans include construction of at least two deepwater docks capable of accommodating Suezmax vessels.

“As one of the last waterfront properties for sale adjacent to our existing ship channel assets, this strategic acquisition complements our world-class EHT marine terminal and strengthens our position as an industry leader in providing waterborne access,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “The growth opportunities available at the 65-acre site enhance our ability to accommodate growing U.S. hydrocarbon production which is increasingly destined for global markets.”

Combined with the EHT complex, the newly acquired assets will be part of Enterprise’s premier Gulf Coast network of marine terminals that includes 18 ship docks, and eight barge docks. In addition, Enterprise’s Gulf Coast infrastructure system features access to approximately 125 pipelines, 400 million barrels of storage and every refinery in the Houston, Beaumont, Port Arthur and Texas City region, representing more than 4 million barrels per day of capacity.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and import and export terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.