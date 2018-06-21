Enterprise adds vessel fueling capabilities at Houston Ship Channel export facility

Enterprise Products Partners L.P., as of June 1, 2018, is the exclusive provider of residual marine fuel and marine gas oil at its Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel. RMG 380 and MGO are the primary transportation fuels used by deep-draft vessels that dock at the EHT facility.

“Being able to fuel ships as they load and offload product at our EHT marine terminal significantly streamlines the process, saving our customers time and money by not having to stop at a third party facility,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “This new service reflects the creativity and commitment of our people as they continue to find new ways to maximize our assets to capitalize on growth opportunities.”

RMG 380 and MGO are delivered to the terminal by barge and stored in dedicated tanks with approximately 300,000 barrels of capacity. Pipelines transport the fuels to each of EHT’s seven docks.

Additional information is available from Enterprise Marine Fuels, which can be reached at bunkers@eprod.com or by contacting Bryan Westerdahl at 713-381-6723.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and import and export terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 49,000 miles of pipelines; 250 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.