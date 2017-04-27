Dresser-Rand to supply compressor trains for BP project in the Gulf of Mexico

The Dresser-Rand business, part of Siemens Power and Gas Division, received an order from BP to provide rotating equipment for the Mad Dog 2 project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. The scope of supply comprises two DATUM compressor trains driven by Siemens electric motors for export gas service. The equipment is scheduled to ship in 2018, with oil production of the platform expected to begin late in 2021.

The Mad Dog field was discovered in 1998 and started production in 2005. Mad Dog 2 will be a new floating production platform with the capacity to produce up to 140,000 barrels of crude oil per day from up to 14 production wells. The Dresser-Rand business will supply two low-pressure D6A4S and two high-pressure D6R9B compressors. The modular design of the DATUM compressor minimizes maintenance and reduces downtime. Each compressor train will be driven by a Siemens electric motor and includes a variable speed gearbox.

Dresser-Rand has been a strategic supplier to BP since 2000 and supplied equipment for several of BP's projects in the Gulf, including Mad Dog (Phase I), Thunder Horse, and Atlantis. The Dresser-Rand business has delivered nearly 50 compressors to BP worldwide over the years, with approximately half of these installed in the Gulf of Mexico.

"For this project, BP was able to source the drivers and compressors from one company. We also have a record of proven successes in offshore applications, and have the resources in place to provide local service and support," said Judy Marks, head of New Equipment Solutions Worldwide for the Dresser-Rand business.