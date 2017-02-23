DOI, BOEM release offshore oil, gas leasing plan for 2017-2022

The Department of the Interior (DOI) and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) released the final plan to guide future energy development for the nation’s Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) for 2017-2022. The plan takes a balanced approach to best meet the nation’s energy needs by including areas offshore with high resource potential and mature infrastructure while protecting regions with critical ecological resources.

The Proposed Final Program offers 11 potential lease sales in four planning areas: 10 sales in the portions of three Gulf of Mexico Program Areas that are not under moratorium and one sale off the coast of Alaska in the Cook Inlet Program Area. After receiving extensive public input and analyzing the best available scientific data, the Beaufort and Chukchi Seas planning areas in the Arctic are not included in the Proposed Final Program. The Proposed Final Program makes available areas containing approximately 70 percent of the economically recoverable resources in the OCS.