DNV GL and Siemens lead the way in asset lifecycle management for the oil and gas industry

In collaboration with Siemens, DNV GL is combining deep technical domain knowledge from oil and gas projects and operations with Teamcenter product lifecycle management (PLM) technology into a powerful digital asset model.

DNV GL, the technical advisor to the oil and gas industry, has chosen Siemens’ Teamcenter® portfolio, the world’s most widely used digital lifecycle management software, to help its customers manage the safety and performance of all information over the asset lifecycle. Taking the next step in efficient and information-driven asset lifecycle management, the two companies will combine DNV GL’s deep technical domain knowledge from oil and gas projects and operations, with Siemens’ PLM software technology, to create a powerful digital asset model.

The collaboration between Siemens and DNV GL will support the oil and gas industry’s increasing focus on its digital transformation. Research conducted by DNV GL1 reveals that nearly half (49 percent) of senior oil and gas executives believe digitalization is necessary to boost profitability. Thirty-nine percent believe spending on digitalization will increase in 2017.

The asset information lifecycle, from feasibility stage through end of life, currently suffers from disparity of information formats and no single source of essential asset information among owners, operators, designers, yards and manufacturers. This, in turn, leads to cost, quality and safety issues both in engineering as well as during operations and asset modifications. DNV GL is tackling these challenges by combining unique domain knowledge with the breadth and depth of Siemens’ Teamcenter portfolio.

“DNV GL’s deep technical expertise is involved in all stages of the asset lifecycle, supporting customers in optimising their performance, and ensuring safe and reliable operations,” said Elisabeth Tørstad, CEO, DNV GL - Oil & Gas. “By working with Siemens and its Teamcenter software, our customers will be able to save time in reviewing critical asset lifecycle information and work more collaboratively with industry partners. Users will have access to an online, self-service portal that offers automated compliance-checking, benchmarking and data mining capabilities.”

As part of the implementation, DNV GL will take advantage of Active Workspace for Teamcenter® software, which provides a streamlined and intuitive user experience across operating systems and computing devices to facilitate smarter decision-making.

“With the rise of digitalization, improved collaboration will enable the industry to transform to meet the demands of the new era and become profitable,” said Joe Bohman, Senior Vice President of Lifecycle Collaboration Software for Siemens PLM Software. “The backbone of Siemens’ Teamcenter software is Product Lifecycle Management, the ability to manage large volumes of complex information integrated with engineering tools over the lifecycle from cradle to grave. Solutions that allow users to master new challenges collaboratively, and therefore quickly and simply, will help companies meet these future needs. We are proud that DNV GL decided in favor of Siemens PLM Software to boost its group-wide digitalization strategy using Teamcenter.”