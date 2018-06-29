Decommissioning joint venture named Maersk Decom

With the senior management team now in place and interest growing from potential customers, today the decommissioning joint venture reaches a new milestone with the launch of its new name.

“Maersk Decom may be a new company, but it is built on the track record that both parent companies, Maersk Drilling and Maersk Supply Service, have already established within the field of decommissioning. The name carries with it the long legacy of delivering safe and efficient operations to the offshore energy sector, and the global footprint and corporate values that we will continue to share with both parent companies,” says Lars Banke, CEO.Following the launch of the new name, the company website has been established at www.maerskdecom.com

Market interest reaffirmed

Since its establishment, Maersk Decom has received interest from both the North Sea – where more than 400 fields are expected to cease production by 2026 – and from the global market.

Latest market reports indicate that despite the recent uptick in oil price, decommissioning projects will still go ahead due to drivers such as infrastructure integrity, class approval and recertification, and limited export infrastructure.

“Operators in the North Sea can see the value that Maersk Decom brings to the table. By offering bundled solutions and project management covering, to start out with, up to 80% of the decommissioning value chain, they can entrust the majority of the work scope to one dedicated and experienced point of contact. Simplifying the delivery model in this way enables us to lower the risk and overall cost for our customers,” says Jens Klit Thomsen, CCO.

Scaling up the organisation

The Senior Management Team, consisting of CEO Lars Banke, previously from Total, CCO Jens Klit Thomsen, previously from Maersk Supply Service and CTO Carsten Sander Jacobsen, previously from INEOS Denmark, is now in place.

“With the leadership team established, we have now turned our attention to finding the right resources and collaboration partners to build an organisation that is able to meet the needs of the company’s project portfolio,” says Carsten Sander Jacobsen, CTO.

Recruitment for the remaining positions within the company is currently ongoing. More information is available on the new website.