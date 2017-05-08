BP announces major gas find offshore Senegal

BP, along with joint venture partner Kosmos Energy, made a major gas discovery offshore Senegal.

The Yakaar-1 exploration well was drilled to a total depth of approximately 15,420 ft (4,700 m) in nearly 8,366 ft (2,550 m) of water in the Cayar Offshore Profond block by the Atwood Achiever drillship.

Bernard Looney, BP Upsteam chief executive officer, commented “Yakaar-1 follows the earlier exploration success that led to the Tortue discovery and further confirms our belief that offshore Senegal and Mauritania is a world-class hydrocarbon basin. This discovery marks an important further step in building BP’s new business in Mauritania and Senegal. We look forward to results from the additional exploration wells planned for 2017.”

The Yakaar discovery, coupled with the Teranga discovery, creates the foundation for a further LNG hub in the basin.

BP and Kosmos will be drill stem testing the Tortue discovery in mid-2017 and will now drill 3 additional exploration wells over the next 12 months offshore of Senegal and Mauritania.