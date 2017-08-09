Total sanctions, increases interest in Vaca Muerta development

Total has sanctioned the development of the first phase of the operated Aguada Pichana Este license in the giant Vaca Muerta shale play in Argentina. Moreover, the group will also increase its interest in the license from 27 percent to 41 percent.

Gas production from the project will be treated at the existing Aguada Pichana gas plant, which will thereby reach its full capacity of 16 million cubic meters per day.

"Total is also increasing its interest in the east part of the Aguada Pichana concession, where the results of pilot wells drilled to date have been excellent. The development will benefit from the use of existing facilities, enabling the production of shale gas at a very competitive cost," said Arnaud Breuillac, president of Exploration & Production. "This is one of the 10 major projects that Exploration & Production plans to sanction in 2017-2018, taking advantage of the favorable low-cost environment, which is now approved and will contribute to the group's production growth beyond 2020.

