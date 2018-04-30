"The energy capital of the world," powered by gas exports, to host the world's largest gas, LNG and energy exhibition and conference

In 2017, the United States became a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in 60 years, shipping nearly 13.5 million tonnes overseas. Before the end of 2018, three Houston-based energy giants will bring new LNG processing and export terminals online.

As Houston’s role in this sector grows, the city is set to host Gastech - the world’s premiere natural gas, LNG and energy exhibition and conference. Gastech 2019 is expected to be the largest to date and brings this prestigious event back to the U.S. and Houston for the first time since the turn of the century.

Houston is no stranger to major global business events and Gastech is sure to be a major win for both the industry, and the city it calls home. More than 30,000 people are expected to attend the event along with 700 exhibiting companies, 3,500 conference delegates and 360 speakers. The comprehensive conference program plays host to a Ministerial and CEO program as well as 360 speakers leading more than 100 technical and strategic conference sessions.

“Houston is the hub for LNG exports in the United States,” said Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events. “The three biggest players in this space are all headquartered in Houston and either have terminals in operation or coming online by the fourth quarter of this year.” The most recent forecast by industry group LNG Allies says the U.S. could see up to $3 trillion in economic benefits from LNG exports through 2050 and that the industry could support more than 2 million job-years.

LNG demand is forecast to hit record highs as overseas demand, particularly in China, continues to grow. Bloomberg New Energy Finance predicts global demand will hit 305 million tonnes this year. One LNG exporter based in Houston recently signed two long-term contracts with China’s state-run oil company to ship 1.2 million tonnes per year to meet that country’s needs.

“There’s no better time for Gastech to come back to Houston,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, “The United States is now a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in over half a century, and Houston will be at the center of that commerce.”

“This city has the resources, the infrastructure, the expertise, and the largest U.S. port in foreign tonnage. In short, Houston is ready to take the leading role in the U.S. energy exports market,” he added. “As such, I extend a warm welcome to Gastech, one of the world’s leading natural gas exhibitions and conferences, and celebrate its longstanding success as a globally renowned industry event.”

Gastech and local officials will make a formal announcement on May 2nd at the Post Oak Hotel, 1600 West Loop South, Houston, TX 77027. The launch reception starts at 1900 (7:00 pm CT) and concludes at 2100 (9:00 pm CT); to participate please contact Samantha Lynch - samanthalynch@dmgevents.com