Tellurian signs agreements with Bechtel to deliver Driftwood LNG

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) and Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals, Inc. (Bechtel) have entered into four fixed price, lump sum turnkey agreements totaling $15.2 billion for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of Driftwood LNG, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility proposed near Lake Charles, Louisiana. Driftwood LNG includes:

  • Twenty liquefaction units, each expected to produce up to 1.38 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG;
  • Liquefaction technology from Chart Industries’ proprietary Integrated Pre-cooled Single Mixed Refrigerant (IPSMR®) process;
  • Twenty GE refrigeration compressors, each driven by GE aero-derivative natural gas turbines;
  • Three 235,000 cubic meter, full containment LNG storage tanks; and
  • Three marine loading berths.

Driftwood LNG will be constructed in four phases, with each phase beginning operations on a staggered basis:

  • Phase 1: Up to 11 mtpa of LNG from 8 units, storage tanks 1 & 2, loading berth 1 and related utilities
  • Phase 2: Up to 5.5 mtpa of LNG from 4 units, loading berth 2 and related utilities
  • Phase 3: Up to 5.5 mtpa of LNG from 4 units, storage tank 3, loading berth 3 and related utilities
  • Phase 4: Up to 5.5 mtpa of LNG from 4 units and related utilities

President and CEO Meg Gentle said, “The agreements with Bechtel guarantee performance and secure the EPC cost of Driftwood LNG at $550 per tonne, one of the lowest-cost liquefaction construction projects worldwide. Execution of the lump sum, turnkey EPC agreements concludes 18 months of open collaboration among Bechtel, Chart Industries, GE and Tellurian. We have worked as a team to reduce construction costs and improve operating reliability and efficiency. Bechtel is a global leader in engineering, procurement, and construction of LNG facilities, having delivered 42 LNG trains on 17 projects in 10 countries. Today, production on Bechtel-built facilities accounts for 30% of global LNG capacity. We are proud to work together on the next generation of U.S. LNG exports.”

