Tampico-Misantla Basin has large, untapped potential

New research by IHS Markit found the Tampico-Misantla Basin in Mexico could be one of 24 global onshore “super basins” IHS Markit has identified. The Tampico-Misantla Basin is primarily located onshore in east-central Mexico and extends into the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

“In searching for super basins, we looked for at least 5 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) in conventional remaining reserves in basins that had already produced at least 5 billion BOE,” said Robert Fryklund, chief upstream strategist at IHS Markit and a lead author of the report. “We did a global assessment of basins where our study criteria existed, looking for basins with multiple plays and at least two mature source rocks — basically basins that keep on giving and giving. Existing production indicates that there is extensive existing infrastructure.”

According to Fryklund, the Tampico- Misantla Basin, which has been producing oil since the early 1920s, has those characteristics. “In many ways, it may well mirror America’s model super basin: the ever-resilient Permian Basin,” Fryklund said.

For more information, visit www. ihsmarkit.com or call (832) 458-3840.