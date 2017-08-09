SM Energy accelerates activity in Eagle Ford

SM Energy Co. Is increasing production guidance by approximately 0.4 MMBoe, all of which is attributable to the second quarter of 2017, due to acceleration of completion activity at its core Eagle Ford program. The pace of completions in the Eagle Ford was accelerated during the quarter by 11 wells. The company has completed 31 wells in its Eagle Ford program yearto- date, and the current full-year plan is to complete 39 wells. Production guidance is revised to 10.7-11.1 MMBoe for the second quarter and 43.2-46.2 MMBoe for the full year of 2017.

"I would like to add that production from our highly anticipated Viper 14-9 1WA well in Howard County, Texas, with an approximate 10,400-foot lateral drilled in the Wolfcamp A, has just passed 1,000 Boe/d production at 92-percent oil during completion flowback, with oil rates still increasing," said President and CEO Jay Ottoson. "It will be some time yet before we have a 30-day peak rate for this well, but this is clearly an encouraging early indication of productivity."

For more information, visit www.Sm-energy.com or call (303) 861-8140.